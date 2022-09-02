Man blames money lenders, dies by suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to bear harassment by money lenders, the owner of a gym died by suicide in Gangammanagudi area. The victim, R Manohar (28), left behind a suicide note, mentioning the names of five money lenders. He also recorded a video of himself, explaining in detail the harassment, and that he had paid them four times more interest than the principal.

Manohar’s brother R Ajay, a degree student, filed a complaint against Harish, Manjunath Prasad, Raju, Abhi and Nageshwar Rao, stating that the suspects tortured his brother into taking the extreme step. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the suspects.

Manohar, a resident of 11th Main Kammagondanahalli, was running the gym on Kammagondanahalli Main Road for the past four years. He is said to have started the gym just a few days before the lockdown started, and incurred loss. To start the gym, he had taken money from the five suspects, but was unable to pay the loan at high interest rate. The suspects had reportedly been going near the victim’s residence and forcing him to return the money.

“On Monday, around 8pm, Ajay is said to have received two videos on his WhatsApp number from the victim’s phone. Ajay, who had gone out to fetch something, immediately called his mother and asked her to check on Manohar. He rushed home and found the doors of the terrace room locked from inside. He forced open the door and saw the victim hanging from the ceiling,” said an officer. Police arrested all the accused on Wednesda.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

