Park in Bengaluru underpasses, cough up fine

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police will now impose fines on motorists who take shelter with their two-wheelers in underpasses to escape the rain, terming it as unsafe, and something which could lead to accidents. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed in the first instance, and Rs 1,000 the second time onwards. Meanwhile, the police have urged motorists to take shelter in nearby shops during rain, when one’s vision could get compromised on the road and the movement of heavy vehicles could increase the risk of accidents. MN Sreehari, CEO of Traffic Management Solutions, said underpasses are unsafe spots to park vehicles during rain, as water from both ends gets collected there, besides impacting the smooth movement of vehicles, leading to traffic snarls. Addressing reporters, Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said it has been raining for the last 26 days in the city, and they have witnessed several instances of motorists with their two-wheelers waiting in underpasses to avoid getting drenched. They have identified 46 such underpasses in the city. Agencies should act The Joint Commissioner of Police further stated that the civic agencies should ensure that water does not get collected in low-lying areas, and rather gets drained out, whenever it rains.