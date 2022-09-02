Home Cities Bengaluru

Runway equipment failure at KIA forces diversion of four flights

This, coupled with heavy rain, led to diversion of four flights from KIA to other airports.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four flights which were to land on one of the runways at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday evening, failed to do so as crucial runway equipment had got damaged due to lightning, said airport sources. This, coupled with heavy rain, led to diversion of four flights from KIA to other airports.

The Runway Visual Range (RVR) equipment failure at runway (09L) which resulted in low visibility, ensured the diversion of arrivals from North Runway to South Runway. Four flights were diverted, two to Chennai, one to Hyderabad and one to Coimbatore, an official source said.

Due to this malfunctioning and bad weather, at least nine aircraft were in a holding pattern (hovering above the airport) at Bengaluru for more than an hour, causing air congestion. Rainfall for nearly 50mm was received within half an hour there.

An airport source said, “This damage to RVR happens very rarely. The strange part is that the authorities fixed the equipment. A flight tried to land again, but it started malfunctioning again.” TNIE had access to internal records which said, “RVR equipment unserviceable.” However, airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited claimed there was no problem with the equipment.  

A Kempegowda International Airport source said that five flights landed on South runway, but four flights were diverted as they could have run out of fuel if they continued to hover. Gofirst flight (G8 874) from Patna was diverted to Coimbatore, Indigo flights (6E 5186) from Delhi and Udaipur (6E 6093) were diverted to Chennai, and an Indigo flight (UK-756) from Guwahati was diverted to Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp