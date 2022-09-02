Shivamogga sees cases of viral fever

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “There were a few suspected cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) in the district. All these cases were from neighbouring districts. No need to panic and it is a self-limiting viral fever with a new variant,” said DHO Dr Rajesh Suragihalli.

“There were no specific diagnosis to identify the flu,” said Dr Rajesh Suragihalli. HFMD is a flu wherein blisters or rashes (pinkish or reddish kind) appear on the body. “It appears on the hand, foot and mouth of the patient.

There is nothing much to worry about this flu and the patient should be isolated and administered medication immediately. The medial treatment would be given for symptomatic patients,” he said. To a question, he said a couple of suspected cases of tomato flu were reported, but they were from neighbouring districts.

