Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivamogga sees cases of viral fever

There is nothing much to worry about this flu and the patient should be isolated and administered medication immediately.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: “There were a few suspected cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) in the district. All these cases were from neighbouring districts. No need to panic and it is a self-limiting viral fever with a new variant,” said DHO Dr Rajesh Suragihalli.

“There were no specific diagnosis to identify the flu,” said Dr Rajesh Suragihalli. HFMD is a flu wherein blisters or rashes (pinkish or reddish kind) appear on the body. “It appears on the hand, foot and mouth of the patient.

There is nothing much to worry about this flu and the patient should be isolated and administered medication immediately. The medial treatment would be given for symptomatic patients,” he said. To a question, he said a couple of suspected cases of tomato flu were reported, but they were from neighbouring districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp