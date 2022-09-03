Bengaluru: Steel girder laid at Jayadeva junction for Metro’s Pink Line

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unmindful of the pouring rain lashing the City, the first steel girder of the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro was installed on Thursday morning at the Jayadeva junction.

It involved six days of work in the midst of pouring rain. The line, officially known as Reach-6, connects Kalena Agrahara with Nagawara.

The installation was carried out at the fifth level from the ground at the upcoming Jayadeva Interchange Metro station which links two Metro lines.

The work has been contracted by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to a joint venture formed between Hindustan Construction Company and URC.

A source told TNIE, “The steel composite girder running to a length of 36 metres comprises of six pieces brought here and linked together to form one stretch on a span (the portion between two pillars). They were readied at the Fabrication yard near Bannerghatta which is at a distance of nearly 11 km and transported to the Junction using trailers.”

A 400-metric tonne crane was used to lift them, he said.

The width runs to 10.5 metres and this will cover both tracks at the station. “On either side concrete girders running to 50 metres have been laid already. The focus will next shift to platform works.”

This is a meticulous task as it had to be placed at the junction between Silk Board and Bannerghatta. “Since it was a steel girder, it was possible to ready it at the yard and install it at the crucial location at such a quick time. Concrete girders would have to be readied at the spot and would have disrupted traffic movement in the busy stretch,” he said.

The station, the first of its kind being done by BMRCL will have six levels.

It would start from the underground level, then go on to the road level, the concourse level, the Road level of Reach 5 line (R V Road to Bommasandra) and its Rail level.

The Reach 6 line will run perpendicular to it.

Reach-5 has a June 2023 deadline while Reach-6 is expected to be ready before the March 2025 deadline for the entire Phase-II.

BENGALURU: Unmindful of the pouring rain lashing the City, the first steel girder of the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro was installed on Thursday morning at the Jayadeva junction. It involved six days of work in the midst of pouring rain. The line, officially known as Reach-6, connects Kalena Agrahara with Nagawara. The installation was carried out at the fifth level from the ground at the upcoming Jayadeva Interchange Metro station which links two Metro lines. The work has been contracted by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to a joint venture formed between Hindustan Construction Company and URC. A source told TNIE, “The steel composite girder running to a length of 36 metres comprises of six pieces brought here and linked together to form one stretch on a span (the portion between two pillars). They were readied at the Fabrication yard near Bannerghatta which is at a distance of nearly 11 km and transported to the Junction using trailers.” A 400-metric tonne crane was used to lift them, he said. The width runs to 10.5 metres and this will cover both tracks at the station. “On either side concrete girders running to 50 metres have been laid already. The focus will next shift to platform works.” This is a meticulous task as it had to be placed at the junction between Silk Board and Bannerghatta. “Since it was a steel girder, it was possible to ready it at the yard and install it at the crucial location at such a quick time. Concrete girders would have to be readied at the spot and would have disrupted traffic movement in the busy stretch,” he said. The station, the first of its kind being done by BMRCL will have six levels. It would start from the underground level, then go on to the road level, the concourse level, the Road level of Reach 5 line (R V Road to Bommasandra) and its Rail level. The Reach 6 line will run perpendicular to it. Reach-5 has a June 2023 deadline while Reach-6 is expected to be ready before the March 2025 deadline for the entire Phase-II.