5 per cent of youth hooked to social media

In the age group of 18-25, 5 per cent are addicted to social media while 24 per cent have problematic usage of the internet.

Published: 05th September 2022

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  State health vision group pointed out that digital technology addiction or internet addiction (IA) disorder, which has seen an upward trajectory over a decade, has become a matter of concern, resulting in harmful effects on physical, emotional and psychological spheres and productivity.

In the age group of 18-25, 5 per cent are addicted to social media while 24 per cent have problematic usage of the internet, they noted. The group has recommended that the government should come up with policies and regulatory frameworks by banning access to sensitive content and online gambling, limiting data usage, and boosting cyber security measures, among others. 

They explained that addictive internet behaviour is an obsessive tech-related behaviour or recurring compulsion by an individual to become involved in digital technology. Technology addiction is characterized by problematic internet use, computer addiction, internet dependence and compulsive internet use which includes computer gaming addiction, compulsive information seeking, internet compulsions, cyber relationship addiction often forgetting and neglecting real-life family and friends, cybersex addiction, among others.

A meta-analysis of 91 studies of high school students’ problematic mobile usage revealed the presence of loneliness, anxiety, psychiatric and sleeping disorders, the group found out, adding that 18 percent of internet users had lower self-esteem and were more socially disinhibited that their people’s interaction is narrowed, preventing them from having new different social environments.

Internet addiction may lead to physical agonies like body aches, insomnia, vision problems, weight gain/loss and emotional turmoil like depression, dishonesty, anxiety, social isolation, aggression and mood swings. Children are likely to suffer from attention deficit disorder and hyperactivity disorder.

How to overcome internet addiction

Intervention by schools and parents to prevent harmful use of the internet

Provide opportunities for a healthy and positive lifestyle involving new schedule, real-life events and activities to help one log off

Self-regulation, embracing quality media usage, setting goals to help limit the use of net

Reminding the benefits of stopping and listing missed activities due to internet addiction

Nurturing relationships and face-to-face conversations

Joining a support group

