Bengaluru woman cooks up seizure tale after killing hubby, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman, who allegedly murdered her husband and claimed he died of a seizure, and her mother have been arrested by the Konanakunte police. Shilpa, a resident of Coconut Garden in Konanakunte, and her mother Kempadevamma (50), a resident of Gowdanapalya, are arrested, while the police are on the lookout for Shilpa’s nephew, Balaji, who is absconding. They have been accused of murdering Mahesh PB (33), who lived in Malavalli of Mandya district.

Police said Shilpa and Mahesh were married for eight years and have a son, who lives with Shilpa’s parents. Mahesh, an alcoholic, visited his wife once in a while and harassed her suspecting her fidelity. Shilpa, who works as domestic help, asked her mother and nephew to teach her husband a lesson.

“When Mahesh visited Shilpa on September 1, the latter’s mother and nephew came to her house and threatened Mahesh to mend his ways. They also allegedly hit him with a wooden stick, killing him. To cover up the crime, Shipa told Mahesh’s family members in Malavalli that he had come home drunk drenched in the rain and died after a seizure,” the police said.

The same night, she took the body to Malavalli, where his relatives found bruises on Mahesh’s body and suspected foul play. They alerted the local police, who in turn alerted the Konanakunte police. “After post-mortem, Shilpa was interrogated and she confessed,” the police added.

