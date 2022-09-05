Home Cities Bengaluru

Man killed as BBMP garbage truck hits bike  

In yet another accident involving a BBMP garbage truck, a 28-year-old man died after the truck hit his bike in Doddaballapura on the outskirts of the city on Sunday morning.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another accident involving a BBMP garbage truck, a 28-year-old man died after the truck hit his bike in Doddaballapura on the outskirts of the city on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Raja R, a resident of Mavinakunte village.

The incident occurred near Moogenahalli cross, when Raja was going home after buying chicken. A BBMP garbage truck coming from the opposite direction hit his bike and Raja was killed on the spot. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The local residents staged a protest and did not allow the police to shift the body from the spot. They demanded authorities to shut down the MSGP waste tech park located in Chiguranahalli. They alleged that the BBMP garbage truck drivers, travelling to the waste park, drive the vehicles recklessly.

However, the police convinced them and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered in Doddabelavangala police station in this connection.

CAR inspector in dock for abusing traffic cops

A City Armed Reserve (CAR) police inspector and a woman accompanying him allegedly created a ruckus and abused traffic policemen, who stopped their vehicle for a drink and drive check, and found the woman driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said the incident took place at Chamarajpet 8th Cross on Saturday night, when the Chikpet police were carrying out a drink and drive check. Both of them have been booked.

