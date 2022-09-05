Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman poisons two daughters, ends life

A domestic row is said to be the reason for the incident, It is suspected that the mother fed her children chocolate laced with poison before consuming the same.

Published: 05th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 36-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters to death before ending her life in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara, on Sunday morning. A domestic row is said to be the reason for the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Roopa, and her daughters Harshitha (6) and Spoorthi (4). The family lived in Hosapalya in Magadi and Roopa’s husband, Lokesh, is the taluk president of a farmers’ association.

Police said Roopa left home with her daughters late on Saturday when her husband was not at home. Their bodies were found on their agricultural land by the villagers the following morning. It is suspected that Roopa fed her children chocolate laced with poison before consuming the same.

“A preliminary probe has revealed that Lokesh’s mother died three months ago and his father is bedridden, hence no one noticed them leaving the house at night. It is found that Roopa was upset over her husband neglecting the family, while keeping himself busy with the work related to the farmers’ association. We have registered a case and are investigating,” the police said.

