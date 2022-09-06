Home Cities Bengaluru

Get 75 eye donation pledge cards, PHCs told

The sclera (white) part of each eyeball can be transplanted for one person with an eyeball problem.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Eyesight

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While pledges for eye donation are picking up by the day, each public healthcare centre in the state has been given a target to get pledge cards to donate eyes from 75 people, on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and the 37th eye donation fortnight held between August 25 and September 8. As many as 7,163 people have pledged to donate their eyes from August 25 this year.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar launched a walkathon hosted by the health department to create awareness for eye donation on Monday. The families of a few donors were also felicitated on the occasion.

Prof Rohit Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said that with advanced technology, and with each eyeball being donated, two layers of cornea can be transplanted for two blind people, with cornea-related problems. The sclera (white) part of each eyeball can be transplanted for one person with an eyeball problem. Hence, a person donating a pair of eyeballs can gift vision to four people, he said. 

According to Dr Shakila N, Joint Director, Ophthalmology, State Health Department, as many as 12,058 people have pledged to donate their eyes and 2,674 eyeballs have been donated to eye banks from April 2022 to July 2022. Last year, 5,804 eyeballs were donated and 9,413 people pledged to donate eyes from April 2021 to March 2022.

In 2020-21, only 1,806 eyeballs were donated and 76 people had pledged to donate eyes. The number of eyeballs collected and pledges were lesser that year due to the pandemic. Inspired by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s eye donation, the number of people pledging their eyes has increased, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eye donation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp