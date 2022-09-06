Man looking for Gulf job ends up losing Rs 6.67 lakh

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old man who was looking for a job in the Middle East has been conned by online fraudsters, to whom he lost Rs 6.67 lakh. The accused, claiming to be an HR representative for a firm operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, had posted fake job advertisements on social media.

In order to deceive gullible job aspirants, the accused had suffixed their email ID with ‘gulfnaukri’. Believing it to be a genuine job ad, the victim, a resident of Sarjapur Road, approached them and lost his money. He has filed a complaint with the CEN police.

The victim has been identified as Clement R John, who has filed a complaint against Amit Singh and Kuldeep Sinha. The suspects assured him of good salary with accommodation facilities. They even assured that the VISA expenses would be taken care of by the company.

Then they asked him to pay the registration cost and other fees. In a phase manner, John ended up paying Rs 6.67 lakh. When there was a delay in the job offer, the suspects told him that the project had been postponed. When he demanded the refund, the suspects went incommunicado.

“The accused had used two mobile phone numbers to deceive the victim. Both the phone numbers are switched off now. It appears that the accused are part of a bigger racket. One should be careful of such job portals as the accused clone original platforms. No employers ask for money in advance in the form of processing or any other kind of fees. If the suspect asks for money to be transferred to their personal accounts, people should become alert,” said an officer.

