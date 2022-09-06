No infirmity in appointing BDA chairman: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the appointments of chairman and members of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) do not suffer from any infirmity, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to frame guidelines for appointments to the post of engineer or finance or town planner members of the BDA.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction, disposing of two petitions filed by advocate AS Harish challenging the appointment of MLA SR Vishwanath as BDA chairman and others to the posts of engineer, finance and town planner members of the Authority.

In one of the two petitions, the petitioner prayed to the court to disqualify MLA SR Vishwanath from holding the post of chairman which is an office of profit. In another petition, it was contended that no method of appointment was evolved to the posts of engineer, finance and town planner members.

No prohibition

The court said the BDA Act does not contain any prohibition that a chairman of the Authority cannot have any other avocation. However, the BDA (Cadre and Recruitment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2004 provide for appointment of engineer, finance and town planner members. The said Rules are, however, silent on the manner of appointment, the court said, issuing directions to frame guidelines for appointments.

The court said the persons who are eligible and have the requisite qualification be appointed for the posts of Engineer or Finance or and Town Planner Members.

HC to BBMP: Submit report on afforestation

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the BBMP to submit reports on the status of saplings planted as part of compensatory afforestation for the trees axed for metro project, and health of the trees which were translocated by BMRCL. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed BBMP’s Tree Officer to visit the sites of afforestation and translocation of trees which were carried out by the BMRCL based on the recommendations of Technical Expert Committee and submit a report. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Dattatraya T Devare and others in 2018, seeking directions to implement the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976. The directions were issued by the court after the petitioners’ counsel disputed BMRCL’s contention which claimed that it has complied with court’s order.



