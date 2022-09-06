Home Cities Bengaluru

Should you unveil the mask?

Contrast this with our men politicians, many of whom have rocking private lives, not to mention some wild oats.

Published: 06th September 2022

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

By Gulnaar Mirza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sanna Marin sure rocks! As she let down her hair and kicked up her heels, and boogeyed away in clothes of her choice, in the privacy of her own home, she rocked quite a few things – the sensibilities of gasping conservatives, the sentiments of disapproving traditionalists, the confidence of your average Joe. Marin may have put up a spirited defence of her me-time and privacy, but they finally won, and reduced her to tears. The young, distressed Finnish PM pleaded that she was but human, and longs for a break too. But they were unforgiving. How could she insult the high office of Prime Minister?!

The song and dance about Marin’s dance was not so much about her jig (would they react to a ballroom dance?) but that she was dressed in that (ahem) inappropriate outfit, and was clearly enjoying herself. She had broken out of the prime ministerial mould and this disturbed their sense of security. Doing those jhatkas and matkas, too! Now, where have we heard that before…

Women in India are not surprised. For eons now, this queer sense of ‘outrage’ that patriarchal males carry with them, has been defining and redefining boundaries – what women wear, what they say, how they behave. Even women in public life, no matter how many glass ceilings they have shattered. Contrast this with our men politicians, many of whom have rocking private lives, not to mention some wild oats. If anything, power gives them the alpha edge, an armour that no law manages to pierce. 

As does our silence. As a nation, we don’t generally talk about politicians’ private transgressions, let alone raise a stink or even our collective eyebrows. A country which prides itself on ‘sanskaar’ and ‘moral upbringing’ is most accommodative of politicians’ affairs, sexcapades, private bashes, searingly expensive couture, expansive mansions, security protocol, massive cars, private jets, in effect, blatant wastage of our hard-earned money. We have grown worshipful, we prefer to bow our heads to this pompous new breed of royalty. We are a young nation with old ideas.  

It’s time for change. What we need are youthful, educated politicians who can don regular T-shirts and fly economy (as Marin does), who are not afraid to cycle to work, visit a mall or take the Metro. Who can dance with abandon and also do an honest job, and take home an honest salary. It may be a long time coming, but we need our version of a Marin, or Jacinda Ardern. What’s your choice?

Gulnaar Mirza  

Associate Editor

gulnaar@newindianexpress.com

