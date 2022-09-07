1k maternal healthcare workers to undergo training

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, training of 1,000 frontline maternal healthcare workers in Karnataka is being streamlined as part of ‘Vision 2022 Skill India’. Dr Hema Divakar, Chairperson, ARTIST for Her (Asian Research and Training Institute for Skill Transfer), said, “The initiative will help imbibe technical, operational and communication skills in frontline workers and also reduce the quality and quantity gaps in healthcare. There is a need for one million healthcare workers to oversee 30 million deliveries in India.”

A budget of Rs 1 crore has been allocated to train the 1,000 frontline maternal healthcare workers and the project is expected to be completed in six months. Later, the target will be scaled up to one million frontline workers across the country.

