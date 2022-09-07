Ashwin Mahesh to work on AAP manifesto for BBMP polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party has given the responsibility to coordinate and lead the preparation of the party’s manifesto for BBMP elections to urbanist Ashwin Mahesh.Mahesh said he would like to do three things, which together will lead to promises that people care about, on issues that are vital to the city, and with measurable outcomes.

“There should be ward manifestos in addition to the city level document. People are most concerned about development around their homes, which they can relate to, and 243 detailed ward manifestos will be published to address issues in each locality,” he stated, adding that the party would have at least one lakh conversations with people, called Namma Ooru Charche, so the manifesto speaks from people’s hearts, about their hopes and concerns.

He noted that every voter will get a guarantee card, listing what will be done in an AAP-led council and every AAP councillor’s ward. “Five years later, people can check if the party has kept the promises,” he added.

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party has given the responsibility to coordinate and lead the preparation of the party’s manifesto for BBMP elections to urbanist Ashwin Mahesh.Mahesh said he would like to do three things, which together will lead to promises that people care about, on issues that are vital to the city, and with measurable outcomes. “There should be ward manifestos in addition to the city level document. People are most concerned about development around their homes, which they can relate to, and 243 detailed ward manifestos will be published to address issues in each locality,” he stated, adding that the party would have at least one lakh conversations with people, called Namma Ooru Charche, so the manifesto speaks from people’s hearts, about their hopes and concerns. He noted that every voter will get a guarantee card, listing what will be done in an AAP-led council and every AAP councillor’s ward. “Five years later, people can check if the party has kept the promises,” he added.