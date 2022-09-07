Fungus in OTs, cracks in walls of BBMP hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Foul smell emanating from fungus growth in operation theatre at General Hospital in Babu Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, operation theatre and lab not functional due to shortage of staff and doctors at Priyadarshini Maternity Home in Tavarekere, inadequate supply of medicines at Banashankari Referral Hospital, and the Maternity Hospital building on Magadi Road being in a dilapidated condition are some of the shocking realities unearthed by teams of Karnataka Lokayukta during their recent surprise visits to 10 hospitals run by the BBMP in the city.

Giving details of the irregularities at the hospitals raided, a Lokayukta report said the General Hospital in Babu Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, constructed in 2017-18, is of poor construction quality and its walls have developed cracks leading to seepage of water and dampness.At Priyadarshini Maternity Home in Tavarekere, there are no X-ray and scanning facilities. Food is not provided to the patients and pharmacy is understaffed leading to mismanagement of medicines. In most of the hospitals, cash declaration registers are not maintained.

The report said that at Banashankari Referral Hospital, there are no adequate beds for patients. There is also shortage of doctors and supporting staff. ‘Madilu Kit’ supply too stopped a month ago. Doctors at Maternity Hospital on Magadi Road have not marked their attendance and there is lack of hygiene on the hospital premises.

At Referral Hospital on Siddaiah Road, many notice boards are broken and water purifiers are not functioning. Vitamin D-3 medicine prescribed by doctors is out of stock and there is also no ramp and lift facility. Though the government provided echo and mammography facilities to the hospital, they have not been used since six years for want of appointment of technicians.

At Austin Town Maternity Home, medical waste has not been disposed, there is no proper maintenance of staff quarters as funds have not been released and free food is not being supplied to patients. Similarly, there is lack of maintenance of toilets at NR Colony Maternity Home which requires renovation. No patients are being admitted at Ulsoor Referral Hospital due to renovation work of the hospital building.

Initiating suo motu proceedings against the Secretary to Urban Development Department, Chief Commissioner of BBMP and others, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil issued show-cause notices to them.

3 GOVT-RUN HOSPITALS SHORT-STAFFED

The surprise visits made by teams of Karnataka Lokayukta found out that several posts are lying vacant in three government-run major hospitals in the city, causing severe inconvenience to the needy. According to the Lokayukta report, while in Minto Eye Hospital, 68 per cent posts of nursing staff are vacant, 52 per cent of Group ‘A’ posts and 35 per cent of Group ‘C’ posts are vacant at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. In Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, more than 50 per cent of doctor posts and 80 per cent posts for non-teaching staff are vacant. Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has initiated suo motu proceedings against the Secretary to the Medical Education Department and heads of the hospitals and directed them to take remedial measures.

