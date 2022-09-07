Home Cities Bengaluru

Fungus in OTs, cracks in walls of BBMP hospitals

The report said that at Banashankari Referral Hospital, there are no adequate beds for patients.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Foul smell emanating from fungus growth in operation theatre at General Hospital in Babu Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, operation theatre and lab not functional due to shortage of staff and doctors at Priyadarshini Maternity Home in Tavarekere, inadequate supply of medicines at Banashankari Referral Hospital, and the Maternity Hospital building on Magadi Road being in a dilapidated condition are some of the shocking realities unearthed by teams of Karnataka Lokayukta during their recent surprise visits to 10 hospitals run by the BBMP in the city.     

Giving details of the irregularities at the hospitals raided, a Lokayukta report said the General Hospital in Babu Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, constructed in 2017-18, is of poor construction quality and its walls have developed cracks leading to seepage of water and dampness.At Priyadarshini Maternity Home in Tavarekere, there are no X-ray and scanning facilities. Food is not provided to the patients and pharmacy is understaffed leading to mismanagement of medicines. In most of the hospitals, cash declaration registers are not maintained.

The report said that at Banashankari Referral Hospital, there are no adequate beds for patients. There is also shortage of doctors and supporting staff. ‘Madilu Kit’ supply too stopped a month ago. Doctors at Maternity Hospital on Magadi Road have not marked their attendance and there is lack of hygiene on the hospital premises.

At Referral Hospital on Siddaiah Road, many notice boards are broken and water purifiers are not functioning. Vitamin D-3 medicine prescribed by doctors is out of stock and there is also no ramp and lift facility. Though the government provided echo and mammography facilities to the hospital, they have not been used since six years for want of appointment of technicians.

At Austin Town Maternity Home, medical waste has not been disposed, there is no proper maintenance of staff quarters as funds have not been released and free food is not being supplied to patients. Similarly, there is lack of maintenance of toilets at NR Colony Maternity Home which requires renovation. No patients are being admitted at Ulsoor Referral Hospital due to renovation work of the hospital building.
Initiating suo motu proceedings against the Secretary to Urban Development Department, Chief Commissioner of BBMP and others, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil issued show-cause notices to them.  

3 GOVT-RUN HOSPITALS SHORT-STAFFED

The surprise visits made by teams of Karnataka Lokayukta found out that several posts are lying vacant in three government-run major hospitals in the city, causing severe inconvenience to the needy. According to the Lokayukta report, while in Minto Eye Hospital, 68 per cent posts of nursing staff are vacant, 52 per cent of Group ‘A’ posts and 35 per cent of Group ‘C’ posts are vacant at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. In Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, more than 50 per cent of doctor posts and 80 per cent posts for non-teaching staff are vacant. Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has initiated suo motu proceedings against the Secretary to the Medical Education Department and heads of the hospitals and directed them to take remedial measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp