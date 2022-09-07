Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt schoolkids to get socks, shoes next month

Once they receive the funds, SDMCs will procure shoes and socks and distribute them to students in October, he said.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 47.13 lakh students of over 48,000 government schools will finally get their shoes and socks by October, after Dasara.Commissioner of the Department of Public Instructions Vishal R told TNIE that the state government has approved Rs 132 crore for shoes and socks, and released the funds too.

The money has been released to all districts through the respective DCs, who in turn, will release the money to BEOs who are mapping School Development Management Committees of schools, and release funds to SDMCs by the month-end. Once they receive the funds, SDMCs will procure shoes and socks and distribute them to students in October, he said.

Shoes, socks and bicycles were not approved in the budget for the third consecutive year, and Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh defended dropping of the two programmes, stating that priority was to give quality education. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had introduced the scheme to distribute shoes and socks, argued that when children of private schools can go to school wearing socks and shoes, why should government schoolchildren go to school barefoot? Reconsidering the decision, CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that shoes and socks would be provided for government schoolchildren.

