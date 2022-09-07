Nurse killed in road mishap

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old nurse was fatally mowed down by a speeding water tanker in Rajajinagar traffic police station limits on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Asha, a resident of Laggere, was working as a staff nurse at KIMS Hospital. Police said around 10.30 am, Asha was going on her scooter on the Rajajinagar 60 Feet Road when the tanker rammed her, killing her on the spot. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The Rajajinagar traffic police are on the lookout for the absconding driver.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Lanka's economic crisis a result of past impunity for human rights abuses and economic crimes: Report
Our tricolour under attack by BJP, RSS who are dividing country: Rahul at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' launch
Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth laud Ratnam for 'Ponniyin Selvan' film adaptation
I-T dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam India in FCRA case probe
Everyone is talking about opposition unity, wait for some time, it is going to be good: Nitish Kumar