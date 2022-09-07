Nurse killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old nurse was fatally mowed down by a speeding water tanker in Rajajinagar traffic police station limits on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Asha, a resident of Laggere, was working as a staff nurse at KIMS Hospital. Police said around 10.30 am, Asha was going on her scooter on the Rajajinagar 60 Feet Road when the tanker rammed her, killing her on the spot. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The Rajajinagar traffic police are on the lookout for the absconding driver.

