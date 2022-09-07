Parody point

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trust city-based rapper Vignesh Shivan, aka, Brodha V’s songs to make the right noise. First it was Vainko, then, Aathma Raama and now, Bujjima. The song, which stars social media sensations Niharika NM and Vineeth Beep Kumar from The Jordindian, has been gaining popularity on social media ever since its release.

It is a quirky spoof on toxic relationships and the romanticisation of them in pop culture. According to Brodha V, he picked the subject because he genuinely believed it was something very relatable. “The reason the song is so fun and has reached so many people is because of the fact that everyone has been through this and experienced it. I wanted to package the emotion and give it to my audiences to interpret it however they please,” says Brodha V, adding that his main aim was to make a song that is both relatable and entertaining.

The rapper wrote the lyrics a few months ago even before he knew he wanted to release the song. “I was working on a few songs continuously and that is when the idea for Bujjima came to me. It just was very exciting and has been a fun experience,” says the rapper.

Along with the songs, the video also looks fun with its take on some iconic characters like Harley Quinn and the Joker. “Cinematically everything has to be exaggerated and we were of the opinion that cosplaying and spoofing characters like Harley Quinn and the Joker will help communicate our message with more impact. We wanted drama, robust colours and a very ‘extra’ picturisation so as to speak,” explains Brodha V, who is also playing an important part in the video apart from just rapping.

He further adds, “Bujjima is my most fun music video to date, it was a blast shooting for the song. I believe as more time passes and the more you do this, you tend to get more confident and comfortable in your skin. My style has evolved over the years.”

It’s not the first time that he has collaborated with The Jordindian-famed Kumar. And with Niharika, in the video the chemistry between the three is something to watch out for. “It is always fun working with friends, I have been doing this for so long and Vineeth, Niharika and I had been wanting to do this for a while, especially since Vineeth was also a part of Vainko. Both of them have such a unique ability to make everything funny,” he adds.

