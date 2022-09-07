Home Cities Bengaluru

‘The exercise though daunting proved cathartic’

I am neither a litterateur nor a poet. At best you may call me an admirer of words.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am neither a litterateur nor a poet. At best you may call me an admirer of words. For a long time, I have been in the process of accumulating my half-baked, part-delayed, part-scattered outpourings published at different times on different platforms.

Finally, they have been strung together and compiled in this book. I plead you to not equate my expression with my post or position, rather celebrate it for the merit of the thought and the emotion. The prose poetry in this book reflects my feelings, experienced from my little window of life. I don’t claim these experiences to be extraordinary and there is a possibility that they have glimpses and echoes of all that I have read and heard in my growing-up years. You can describe them as operative influences on my life.

These expressions were never meant for public scrutiny and therefore were not nurtured to perfection. I am also aware that not all my writings are sufficiently ripe as yet to be described as poetry and that is acceptable to me, because often it is the raw mango that leaves a lingering taste in the mouth.

My attraction for words stems out of my passion for reading. I am privileged to have interacted with the some of the best minds of Gujarati literature and fortunate that they included me in their creative journey of poetry readings and kavi sammelans. Suresh Dalal is one such evolved mind whom I admire and appreciate his quality to search for poetry everywhere and in everyone.

There is a possibility that in my many interactions with him, he sensed the dormant writer within me and coerced me to open the floodgates of my heart. He emphasized that my writing, even though intended for personal expression, must not remain idle because who better than a Gujarati understands that all prime assets flourish only in circulation.

Thus began the process to find forsaken, forgotten countenance over the decades and build a new foundation. I searched old trunks, dusty diary pages, sepia-tinted lose sheets, some rolled, some folded inside forgotten books. I assembled crumpled folders and files, accumulated old and new writings, reread all, rewrote some, restructured a few and asked myself if the emotions still rankled. I was surprised that most of it still touched a raw nerve. 

The exercise though daunting proved cathartic and as the rolls of paper some joyous, some anguished scribbles piled into a mound, I felt strangely satiated. Not because my writing was of merit but because I had accomplished the task I set out for, and the final outcome, good, bad, superior or mediocre, was secondary. The important point is that I own my outpourings. My writing reflects my churning, my vision, and my acute observations of people and life.

I invite my readers to come and rest beneath the shade of this full-bloomed tree and be a part of my journey. 

Narendra Modi 

(Excerpted from Letters to Self by Narendra Modi, translated by Bhawana Somaaya with permission from  Fingerprint! Publishing.)

Solitary tear

Relationships blossom 
Break and wither away 
A solitary tear 
Lingers in the eye
The frozen tear
Heavy as a rock
A deserted Sitar
With broken strings
Forgotten in a corner
Like a heatwave 
That burns 
But doesn’t disappear 
The solitary tear 
Lingers in the eye
How long can we 
Preserve 
The broken pieces of crystal 
The yearnings, the regrets 
The appeals 
Everything washes away 
In flowing water 
A solitary tear 
Lingers in the eye
Melodious attachments 
Now turn me restless 
On a flower-festooned path 
The thorns prick me 
In my arid heart 
There will never be a song

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp