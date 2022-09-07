‘The exercise though daunting proved cathartic’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am neither a litterateur nor a poet. At best you may call me an admirer of words. For a long time, I have been in the process of accumulating my half-baked, part-delayed, part-scattered outpourings published at different times on different platforms.

Finally, they have been strung together and compiled in this book. I plead you to not equate my expression with my post or position, rather celebrate it for the merit of the thought and the emotion. The prose poetry in this book reflects my feelings, experienced from my little window of life. I don’t claim these experiences to be extraordinary and there is a possibility that they have glimpses and echoes of all that I have read and heard in my growing-up years. You can describe them as operative influences on my life.

These expressions were never meant for public scrutiny and therefore were not nurtured to perfection. I am also aware that not all my writings are sufficiently ripe as yet to be described as poetry and that is acceptable to me, because often it is the raw mango that leaves a lingering taste in the mouth.

My attraction for words stems out of my passion for reading. I am privileged to have interacted with the some of the best minds of Gujarati literature and fortunate that they included me in their creative journey of poetry readings and kavi sammelans. Suresh Dalal is one such evolved mind whom I admire and appreciate his quality to search for poetry everywhere and in everyone.

There is a possibility that in my many interactions with him, he sensed the dormant writer within me and coerced me to open the floodgates of my heart. He emphasized that my writing, even though intended for personal expression, must not remain idle because who better than a Gujarati understands that all prime assets flourish only in circulation.

Thus began the process to find forsaken, forgotten countenance over the decades and build a new foundation. I searched old trunks, dusty diary pages, sepia-tinted lose sheets, some rolled, some folded inside forgotten books. I assembled crumpled folders and files, accumulated old and new writings, reread all, rewrote some, restructured a few and asked myself if the emotions still rankled. I was surprised that most of it still touched a raw nerve.

The exercise though daunting proved cathartic and as the rolls of paper some joyous, some anguished scribbles piled into a mound, I felt strangely satiated. Not because my writing was of merit but because I had accomplished the task I set out for, and the final outcome, good, bad, superior or mediocre, was secondary. The important point is that I own my outpourings. My writing reflects my churning, my vision, and my acute observations of people and life.

I invite my readers to come and rest beneath the shade of this full-bloomed tree and be a part of my journey.

Narendra Modi

(Excerpted from Letters to Self by Narendra Modi, translated by Bhawana Somaaya with permission from Fingerprint! Publishing.)

Solitary tear

Relationships blossom

Break and wither away

A solitary tear

Lingers in the eye

The frozen tear

Heavy as a rock

A deserted Sitar

With broken strings

Forgotten in a corner

Like a heatwave

That burns

But doesn’t disappear

The solitary tear

Lingers in the eye

How long can we

Preserve

The broken pieces of crystal

The yearnings, the regrets

The appeals

Everything washes away

In flowing water

A solitary tear

Lingers in the eye

Melodious attachments

Now turn me restless

On a flower-festooned path

The thorns prick me

In my arid heart

There will never be a song

BENGALURU: I am neither a litterateur nor a poet. At best you may call me an admirer of words. For a long time, I have been in the process of accumulating my half-baked, part-delayed, part-scattered outpourings published at different times on different platforms. Finally, they have been strung together and compiled in this book. I plead you to not equate my expression with my post or position, rather celebrate it for the merit of the thought and the emotion. The prose poetry in this book reflects my feelings, experienced from my little window of life. I don’t claim these experiences to be extraordinary and there is a possibility that they have glimpses and echoes of all that I have read and heard in my growing-up years. You can describe them as operative influences on my life. These expressions were never meant for public scrutiny and therefore were not nurtured to perfection. I am also aware that not all my writings are sufficiently ripe as yet to be described as poetry and that is acceptable to me, because often it is the raw mango that leaves a lingering taste in the mouth. My attraction for words stems out of my passion for reading. I am privileged to have interacted with the some of the best minds of Gujarati literature and fortunate that they included me in their creative journey of poetry readings and kavi sammelans. Suresh Dalal is one such evolved mind whom I admire and appreciate his quality to search for poetry everywhere and in everyone. There is a possibility that in my many interactions with him, he sensed the dormant writer within me and coerced me to open the floodgates of my heart. He emphasized that my writing, even though intended for personal expression, must not remain idle because who better than a Gujarati understands that all prime assets flourish only in circulation. Thus began the process to find forsaken, forgotten countenance over the decades and build a new foundation. I searched old trunks, dusty diary pages, sepia-tinted lose sheets, some rolled, some folded inside forgotten books. I assembled crumpled folders and files, accumulated old and new writings, reread all, rewrote some, restructured a few and asked myself if the emotions still rankled. I was surprised that most of it still touched a raw nerve. The exercise though daunting proved cathartic and as the rolls of paper some joyous, some anguished scribbles piled into a mound, I felt strangely satiated. Not because my writing was of merit but because I had accomplished the task I set out for, and the final outcome, good, bad, superior or mediocre, was secondary. The important point is that I own my outpourings. My writing reflects my churning, my vision, and my acute observations of people and life. I invite my readers to come and rest beneath the shade of this full-bloomed tree and be a part of my journey. Narendra Modi (Excerpted from Letters to Self by Narendra Modi, translated by Bhawana Somaaya with permission from Fingerprint! Publishing.) Solitary tear Relationships blossom Break and wither away A solitary tear Lingers in the eye The frozen tear Heavy as a rock A deserted Sitar With broken strings Forgotten in a corner Like a heatwave That burns But doesn’t disappear The solitary tear Lingers in the eye How long can we Preserve The broken pieces of crystal The yearnings, the regrets The appeals Everything washes away In flowing water A solitary tear Lingers in the eye Melodious attachments Now turn me restless On a flower-festooned path The thorns prick me In my arid heart There will never be a song