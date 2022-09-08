Hotelier, uncle abducted, tortured, robbed on way home

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old hotelier and his uncle were reportedly kidnapped by a gang of 10 dacoits near Brigade Residency on Uttarahalli Main Road on Sunday night, and released after nearly five hours of torture. They were robbed of cash and gold in all worth about Rs 5 lakh.

P Krishna Murthy, who runs an upscale restaurant on Kanakapura Main Road and is a resident of Byrappa Block, was returning home in his SUV with Gurumalle Gowda (51). They were carrying the day’s earnings of Rs 2.4 lakh with them.

Around midnight, the accused, who came in two four-wheelers, rammed the victims’ SUV. Five gangsters got into the SUV, gagged the men and began attacking them. They demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore to set them free, and threatened to set them ablaze. Murthy pretended to struggle to breathe, and the accused, fearing he would die, pushed them out near an industrial area on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road around 5am.

The accused, who drove around in the heavy rain, asked the victims to call their family members to arrange the money, but later changed their minds, fearing that police could trace them. All the men reportedly conversed in Kannada.

Police, who initially suspected foul play in the victims’ claims, later said it seemed like a genuine case. “There is no foul play behind the complaint. The hotelier and his uncle were robbed. The hotelier sustained injuries as he was beaten and kicked. CCTV footage is being checked for details of the accused and the vehicles they used. No arrests have been made yet,” said DySP BS Mohan Kumar. A case of dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and other charges were registered against the accused by the jurisdictional police. Investigations are on.

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old hotelier and his uncle were reportedly kidnapped by a gang of 10 dacoits near Brigade Residency on Uttarahalli Main Road on Sunday night, and released after nearly five hours of torture. They were robbed of cash and gold in all worth about Rs 5 lakh. P Krishna Murthy, who runs an upscale restaurant on Kanakapura Main Road and is a resident of Byrappa Block, was returning home in his SUV with Gurumalle Gowda (51). They were carrying the day’s earnings of Rs 2.4 lakh with them. Around midnight, the accused, who came in two four-wheelers, rammed the victims’ SUV. Five gangsters got into the SUV, gagged the men and began attacking them. They demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore to set them free, and threatened to set them ablaze. Murthy pretended to struggle to breathe, and the accused, fearing he would die, pushed them out near an industrial area on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road around 5am. The accused, who drove around in the heavy rain, asked the victims to call their family members to arrange the money, but later changed their minds, fearing that police could trace them. All the men reportedly conversed in Kannada. Police, who initially suspected foul play in the victims’ claims, later said it seemed like a genuine case. “There is no foul play behind the complaint. The hotelier and his uncle were robbed. The hotelier sustained injuries as he was beaten and kicked. CCTV footage is being checked for details of the accused and the vehicles they used. No arrests have been made yet,” said DySP BS Mohan Kumar. A case of dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and other charges were registered against the accused by the jurisdictional police. Investigations are on.