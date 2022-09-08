Not their dream homes anymore: Residents of Bellandur, Yemalur living in regret now

Mohammed Yacoob and Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Losses are mounting for the residents of villas and apartments in and around Yemalur and Bellandur. After two nights of rain, the region remains inundated, and sewage continues to flood their homes.

At a time when even locals struggled to get help and the attention of BBMP and other officials, a foreign couple only ran into a wall. Daniel from Romania, and wife Premika who has roots in France, said it was a struggle to get into their Crosswinds villa.

The couple, who is into event management, said everything has gone down the drain as the villa is flooded with sewage from the nearby rajakaluve.

“We called the BBMP and also Fire and Emergency department for help last week, when the water was just ankle-high, but till now no one has responded, and water is at 5ft. Our friends are helping us and we are staying with them,” Premika told TNIE.

While Daniel said they will remain strong, Premika said they regretted moving into the villa.

Hours after a tweet from TNIE on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency officials arrived with a boat and helped the couple collect a few papers and clothes from the top floor of the villa.

Like Daniel and Premika, many apartment/villa owners in flood-hit Mahadevapura are considering selling their properties and shifting out due to constant trouble caused by Bellandur lake and the drains.

A techie who purchased a flat on Sarjapur Road, is also regretting the decision.

The family is stranded in their seventh-floor flat, with water inundating four floors of the apartment block.

Vinay Kumar, a property consultant, said the average cost of villas here is Rs 7-8 crore, and those who sell them could incur a loss of almost Rs 1 crore.

