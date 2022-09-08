Home Cities Bengaluru

Not their dream homes anymore: Residents of Bellandur, Yemalur living in regret now

At a time when even locals struggled to get help and the attention of BBMP and other officials, a foreign couple only ran into a wall.

Published: 08th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fire personnel rescue expats Daniel and Premika from their villa in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Mohammed Yacoob and Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Losses are mounting for the residents of villas and apartments in and around Yemalur and Bellandur. After two nights of rain, the region remains inundated, and sewage continues to flood their homes. 

At a time when even locals struggled to get help and the attention of BBMP and other officials, a foreign couple only ran into a wall. Daniel from Romania, and wife Premika who has roots in France, said it was a struggle to get into their Crosswinds villa.

The couple, who is into event management, said everything has gone down the drain as the villa is flooded with sewage from the nearby rajakaluve.

ALSO READ | IT firms to rescue, to offer funds, expertise to develop Mahadevapura

“We called the BBMP and also Fire and Emergency department for help last week, when the water was just ankle-high, but till now no one has responded, and water is at 5ft. Our friends are helping us and we are staying with them,” Premika told TNIE.

While Daniel said they will remain strong, Premika said they regretted moving into the villa.

Hours after a tweet from TNIE on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency officials arrived with a boat and helped the couple collect a few papers and clothes from the top floor of the villa.

Like Daniel and Premika, many apartment/villa owners in flood-hit Mahadevapura are considering selling their properties and shifting out due to constant trouble caused by Bellandur lake and the drains.

ALSO READ | Now, sewage trouble plagues rain-hit areas in Bengaluru

A techie who purchased a flat on Sarjapur Road, is also regretting the decision.

The family is stranded in their seventh-floor flat, with water inundating four floors of the apartment block.

Vinay Kumar, a property consultant, said the average cost of villas here is Rs 7-8 crore, and those who sell them could incur a loss of almost Rs 1 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemalur Bellandur Bengaluru floods
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp