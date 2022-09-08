The back story

Dr Amrithlal A Mascarenhas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The spinal cord is that part of the central nervous system that connects the brain to the rest of the body and it is located within the bony spinal column extending from the neck to the tailbone. Spinal cord injury occurs due to a fracture of the spinal column. Depending on the severity, spinal cord injuries can lead to permanent disability.

Causes

Most spinal cord injuries are caused by incidents such as road traffic collisions, falls, acts of violence, gunshot wounds, sports injuries, and so on. Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) are the most common cause of spinal injuries among youngsters, accounting for 45% of all cases. There are several reasons for the increase in RTA injuries, including poor road and vehicle conditions, distracted driving, over-speeding, the influence of substances, and no use of safety accessories.

With around 40% of reported incidents, falling from heights is another common reason for spine injury. Labourers working on construction sites often go through such events due to lack of proper safety measures. Among the elderly, trivial falls at home can be as damaging as falling from a certain height.

Symptoms and Treatment

The partial or complete loss of sensation and movement in the body parts remains the main symptom.

Immediate medical attention is required when patients experience other symptoms such as weakness in the arms and or legs, loss of bladder control, back pain, neck pain, difficulty in breathing, fluctuation of heart rate or blood pressure, chronic pain, etc.

Treatment options include surgery, medication, rehabilitation, and physical therapy sessions. After an injury, treatment is initiated when the paramedics team reaches the site of the accident. Once the patient is immobilized gently, s/he is taken to the hospital to prevent further damage. Improper handling of a spinal cord injured person at the site of the accident by ignorant bystanders could worsen the injury to the spine.

Preventive Measures

Spinal cord injuries, mostly seen in adults, are accident-related and preventable. Wearing seatbelts and helmets while driving and following traffic rules can prevent these incidents to a great extent. In case of an accident, people must know how to handle the patient carefully with spinal cord injury and what to avoid.

Trying to move the person in order to help him may cause more damage which is irreversible.

Many times, because of carelessness, the patient ends up having severe injuries in the spinal cord. Instead, such a patient should be laid down carefully until the paramedic team arrives at the spot and assess the damage. Taking patients in a two-wheeler is strictly prohibited as that can worsen the situation. Spinal cord injury among young people has been on a rise, making it an alarming situation. If not controlled, it can result in severe disability of the primary earners in nuclear families, costing the growth of the nation.

(The writer is consultant – spine surgery, Manipal Hospital Miller’s Road)

45% of cases of spinal injuries among youngsters are caused by Road Traffic Accidents (RTA)

40% among reported incidents of spinal injuries happen due to falling from heights

