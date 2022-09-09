Home Cities Bengaluru

Saffronisation row hits Bangalore University following construction of a Ganesha temple inside campus

The issue took a serious turn when the university officials filed a police complaint against the protesting students.

Published: 09th September 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The students of Bangalore University (BU) have alleged that the ruling BJP government was trying to saffronise the university campus by allowing the construction of a Ganesha temple inside the campus.

The students have been staging protests for the past three days against the construction.

The issue took a serious turn when the university officials filed a police complaint against the protesting students.

Dr Jayakara Shetty, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University has stated that the decision to construct the temple was not taken during his tenure. "The decision was made earlier and the construction work has begun now. The students can't protest about the matter of the temple," he said.

Shetty had directed to stop the construction work of the temple in the backdrop of protests by students. However, when the construction work continued, he visited the spot and got the work stopped.

The students and organisations, including Naija Horatagaarara Vedike, Post-Graduation and Research Students' Federation, have warned the university officers that if they continued with the construction of the temple they would file a police complaint against them. The student organisations have also been enraged with the filing of a police complaint against them for attempting to preserve the property of the university.

The agitating students allege that it was an attempt to saffronise the campus and implement a "hidden agenda" by ruling BJP. The students said the UGC guidelines and law did not permit the construction of places of religious worship like temple, church and mosque.

The university officers said the Ganesha temple, which was there near the entrance, was demolished for road widening a few years ago. The Bangalore University had then come into an agreement with the BBMP to shift the temple into the premises of the campus.

Sources in the Higher Education department stated that the temple would be built at any cost in the campus and the protests were a part of a conspiracy of the opposition parties and anti-Hindu forces. However, hundreds of students were openly challenging that they will not allow the temple to come up on the campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University BU BJP government
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp