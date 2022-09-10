Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC tells BDA to web-host Arkavathy Layout details

Karnataka High Court directed BDA to web-host all details of Arkavathy Layout with satellite imagery, taking assistance of e-governance and other departments.

Bangalore Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) should maintain transparency in its functioning, the Karnataka High Court directed it to web-host all details of Arkavathy Layout with satellite imagery, taking assistance of e-governance and other departments.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction to BDA to web-host Arkavathy Layout details, while disposing of two appeals filed by BDA against the order dated August 2, 2022, passed by the single judge, with regard to transparency.

Modifying the orders of the single judge, the court said, “We find that BDA is a statutory body, which deals with the public... Directions issued by the single judge have raised an issue of seminal importance with regard to transparency in the functioning of BDA... It is required to maintain transparency in its functioning and web-host all details of  layouts formed by it”.

However, court said details contained in the order of the single judge in respect of various layouts formed by BDA, have to be done in a phased manner. Taking into account the issue of public importance involved, court said, “We direct the Registry to register this matter as a suo motu public interest litigation.”

