Karnataka: Lokayukta flags lack of staff, infra in hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teams of officials from the Karnataka Lokayukta to Vani Vilas Hospital in the city found that there is a staff crunch, which is impeding the service to patients. There are two nurses who are looking after 60 in-patients, which is causing trouble for newborn babies and patients in post-natal care.

The Lokayukta report stated that lady doctors are over-stressed and burdened as they have to also examine the victims in Pocso cases. The same doctors also continue the night shifts, and so, there is ineffective handling of in-patients and OPD patients.

There is no dedicated staffer for medical examination of Pocso and rape victims, the report said. The team also pointed out other issues like stinking toilets, shortage of space for storing medicines, water seepage through walls, rusted steel cots, overcrowding.

Ghosha Hospital

The team also made a surprise visit to the Ghosha Hospital in Shivajinagar, and found out that there was a staff crunch also, with no proper provisions for OPD patients to wait. Patients were seen standing outside the hospital building. Construction debris was found on the hospital premises, with dust covering the hospital which could be harmful for the newborn babies.

At Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopedics, the team found out that there is no proper check on the quality and quantity of the food being prepared and supplied in the canteen by a private contractor. Meanwhile, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has initiated suo motu proceedings against the authorities concerned, and directed them to take the required remedies.

Vani Vilas Hospital

In OBG Dept, working strength is 59 as against 77 sanctioned (teaching and non-teaching)

Among all groups, only 53 staffers are working as against 413 sanctioned

Frequent theft of mobile phones, jewellery, etc

No police outpost

Ghosha Hospital

Among all groups, 55 are working as against 95 sanctioned

Services of outsourced nursing staff utilised

They quit without notice without immediate replacement

Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopedics

Among all groups, 146 are working as against 583 sanctioned

