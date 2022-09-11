Octogenarian found dead, wife suspects murder for gain 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 85-year-old retired senior manager of BEML, who was staying alone, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in RR Nagar police station limits.

His wife, a retired bank employee, who stays alone in Mysuru, told police that some gold ornaments along with cash are missing, and she suspects that her husband has been murdered for gain. There are no external injuries on the body of S Mahadevaiah, who is suspected to have been killed between September 4 and 7. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Jayamma was in touch with her husband over the phone, who seldom visited her. On September 7, Bharathi, the victim’s neighbour, called her, and informed her of the death. The next day Jayamma came down to RR Nagar and found her husband lying dead on the bedroom floor. She found the main doors open, and it looked like the house had been ransacked.

