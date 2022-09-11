Home Cities Bengaluru

Visvesvaraya Technological University flouting VC appointment rules: Lawyer

The university has failed to update its eligibility criteria following changes to the UGC Regulations in 2010 and 2018.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Visvesvaraya Technological University

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has flouted rules in appointing vice-chancellors, alleged advocate and former Syndicate member of Rani Channamma University Sandeep Belagali.

The university has failed to update its eligibility criteria following changes to the UGC Regulations in 2010 and 2018. “The said eligibility criteria for appointment of vice-chancellor as stated in the UGC Regulations 2010 and 2018 has been adopted by amending the Karnataka Universities Act and is being followed in the appointment of vice-chancellors of all Universities under Higher Education Department of the State except in the VTU, Belagavi for the reasons best known to the Government,” he said in a letter written to the CM, Higher Education Minister and UGC chairman.

The UGC Regulations of 2010 stated, “The vice-chancellor to be appointed should be a distinguished academician with minimum of ten years of experience as professor in a University system or ten years of experience in equivalent position in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organization.” In 2018, it was further amended to include “with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership”. The VTU Act has not been updated since its creation in 1994 to include either of the new eligibility criteria in the regulations.

The issue comes up as the university started inviting applications for the vice-chancellor from August. The advocate said the notification should be withdrawn. “I was not aware of the issue, but we will look into it,” said V Rashmi, principal secretary for the Higher Education Department, who had been forwarded the letter.

