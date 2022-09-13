Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto driver, beggar killed in separate cases

Two murders were reported in the city’s North division police limits on Sunday night.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two murders were reported in the city’s North division police limits on Sunday night. In Peenya limits, two auto drivers clashed over a trivial issue. Ajay stabbed his friend Siddique (23), three times with a knife around 11.30 pm Sunday, near Jalahalli Cross in Peenya police station limits. Siddique was shifted to hospital and died during treatment.

It is said that Ajay had parked his auto near Jalahalli Cross and was waiting for passengers. Siddique, who lived in RT Nagar, came to the auto stand, passed a remark about Ajay, while asking for drinking water. Angered over the remark, Ajay picked a fight with Siddique, and as the argument heated up, Ajay stabbed Siddique. Police arrested Ajay, and Peenya police registered a case.

In another incident, the body of a beggar with injuries on his head was found near Pipeline Road in Yeshwantpur limits. The victim was last seen with another beggar, who is now a suspect. The identities of the victim and suspect are being ascertained. Yeshwantpur police suspect that the murder could have been committed over sharing of the collection money. CCTV footage in the vicinity shows the victim with another beggar. Investigations are on.

