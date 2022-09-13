Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman collapses inside Cubbon Park metro station

She has been rushed to Fortis Hospital in Cunningham Road.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 07:42 PM

A woman collapsed inside Cubbon Park metro station. In the picture, she is being brought by wheel chair before she was rushed to Fortis Hospital.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman in her late twenties collapsed on Platform Two of Cubbon Park Metro station as she was waiting to board her train home to Magadi Road Metro station. She has been rushed to Fortis Hospital in Cunningham Road.

According to a Metro source, the woman was returning home from work with her colleagues around 7.30 pm. “She suddenly fell down unconscious. Her blood pressure had become very low and she was shivering. Those accompanying her were trying to rub her hands and legs to help her regain her consciousness,” he said. Noticing the commotion, Metro officials rushed to the spot and took steps to take her out.

Security staff seated her in a wheelchair and brought her to the entrance D of the station, where there is a ramp for the differently abled. She was rushed by auto to the hospital.

While a First Aid kit is available at the Metro station, there is no doctor or ambulance available, said a cop here.

“I called 108 to pick her but was told it would take half an hour for it to reach the spot. So, we decided to put her in an auto and send her to the hospital with those who accompanied her,” he added.

