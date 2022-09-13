Bengaluru's old-school hangout Samrat Hotel downs shutters

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As news of Samrat hotel, inside Chalukya Hotel, slips out, old Bengalureans as well as the ones who got to know about the news through regulars of the restaurant, started thronging the place to get a taste of their signature dishes. Nestled in the heart of the city, the restaurant has been seeing 30-40 per cent more footfall in the last few days.

“On any given day we serve around 3,000 customers a day. When the news of the restaurant moving from here came out, the rush increased. Even if it’s going to a new place, the feel and decor won’t be the same,” says Ravindranath Nayak, the cashier at the restaurant.

The topic of Samrat hotel closing shop in its current location has created a stir on Twitter. The reason for the move is that the lease period has come to an end. “Chalukya Hotel’s lease is still there, only the restaurant is moving out,” confirms Nayak, adding that they will be serving the same food at Mini Samrat on Miller’s Road, which is a branch of this outlet. Though there are talks about the eatery moving closer to Jain Hospital on Millers road, Nayak says they still have not finalised the place since “one of the top criteria is parking space, however, it will be some place closer to the current location.”

Known for their masala dosae, badam halwa and rava idli, the restaurant has been frequented by the

Bengaluru icons like Dr Rajkumar and his family. “Annavru and his family have come here so many times. But from their family, Puneeth Rajkumar visited the restaurant most often. His regular order was masala dosae,” recalls Nayak.

So what makes this coveted dosae so famous? It could be the crisp orange-tinted dosae or the channa dal chutney that is served as an accompaniment. “I used to come here with my dad when I was a little girl. Through my teenage and my 20s, this continued to be a regular ritual. I even came here after participating in a protest against the steel flyover. Each time I have come here it is different,” says Mridula R, a resident of Rajajinagar.

For those planning to pay a visit to the restaurant – the North Indian section closes permanently on September 14 – they will take their final order on September 25. Even as the restaurant is planning to move from its regular place of 45 years, you could hear many people speaking highly about the heavily carved chairs and the marble flooring, which one hopes will also move to the new space.

BENGALURU: As news of Samrat hotel, inside Chalukya Hotel, slips out, old Bengalureans as well as the ones who got to know about the news through regulars of the restaurant, started thronging the place to get a taste of their signature dishes. Nestled in the heart of the city, the restaurant has been seeing 30-40 per cent more footfall in the last few days. “On any given day we serve around 3,000 customers a day. When the news of the restaurant moving from here came out, the rush increased. Even if it’s going to a new place, the feel and decor won’t be the same,” says Ravindranath Nayak, the cashier at the restaurant. The topic of Samrat hotel closing shop in its current location has created a stir on Twitter. The reason for the move is that the lease period has come to an end. “Chalukya Hotel’s lease is still there, only the restaurant is moving out,” confirms Nayak, adding that they will be serving the same food at Mini Samrat on Miller’s Road, which is a branch of this outlet. Though there are talks about the eatery moving closer to Jain Hospital on Millers road, Nayak says they still have not finalised the place since “one of the top criteria is parking space, however, it will be some place closer to the current location.” Known for their masala dosae, badam halwa and rava idli, the restaurant has been frequented by the Bengaluru icons like Dr Rajkumar and his family. “Annavru and his family have come here so many times. But from their family, Puneeth Rajkumar visited the restaurant most often. His regular order was masala dosae,” recalls Nayak. So what makes this coveted dosae so famous? It could be the crisp orange-tinted dosae or the channa dal chutney that is served as an accompaniment. “I used to come here with my dad when I was a little girl. Through my teenage and my 20s, this continued to be a regular ritual. I even came here after participating in a protest against the steel flyover. Each time I have come here it is different,” says Mridula R, a resident of Rajajinagar. For those planning to pay a visit to the restaurant – the North Indian section closes permanently on September 14 – they will take their final order on September 25. Even as the restaurant is planning to move from its regular place of 45 years, you could hear many people speaking highly about the heavily carved chairs and the marble flooring, which one hopes will also move to the new space.