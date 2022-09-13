Car crashes onto Metro barricade on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An electric car, allegedly speeding, crashed onto the Metro barricade on Outer Ring Road around 4 pm on Monday. The driver sustained minor injuries while the front portion of the car was fully smashed.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Anjum Parwez confirmed the incident.

"The driver has sustained minor injuries. No one working for Metro has been impacted."

According to an eyewitness who requested anonymity, "I passed the spot, which is 500 metres before the Silk Board Signal, by 4.15 pm as I was returning home from work. I saw the white Tata Nexon car still at the spot. The car appears to have hit the barricade from the side. The airbags of the driver had come out. The front portion was completely smashed."

AFCONS is carrying out construction work for BMRCL at the site.

