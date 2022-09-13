Demolition drive: House owners blame corrupt civic officials

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Standing five-storey tall, Sai Krishna Vihar, painted blue, will soon be reduced to rubble. The property, built 12 years ago, was listed for demolition due to the flooding in Mahadevapura zone in August-end and early September. The owner, Govardhana Rao, stood shocked and lashed out at the BBMP, saying notices were not issued to him, and that his property was not built on the drain.

Pulling out tax receipts and his building plan approved by BBMP, he said he has a Rs 1.2 crore loan on the property, and has paid taxes, besides power and water connections, despite which officials are after his building. “If this five-floor building is demolished, we will have nothing left for the family. I have nowhere to go. I am clueless,” said a shocked Rao.

Expressing anger over the nexus between officials and politicians that has led to the encroachment of drains and formation of illegal layouts and buildings at AECS Layout, Natesh Gowda, a resident, said the formation of layouts on drains happened many years ago, and the owners who had purchased sites and built homes are innocent. “The government and BBMP are responsible for this encroachment. They (officials) approved the plan, they collected taxes and now they are demolishing our properties without notice. Innocent people are suffering,” said Gowda. He questioned why no official has been pulled up, suspended, questioned or served notice.

Anil Reddy, another resident, defended the drive and even lauded area MLA Aravind Limbavali, terming him ‘Bulldozer Baba of Karnataka’. “We were upset and had protested as many homes were flooded during the recent rain. There are encroachments on drains, which led to flooding. We want our layout to be free of encroachments. Officials said they will carry out the drive on Tuesday as well,” said Reddy.

ORRCA MEMBERS DEMAND SEPARATE ZONE

The members of Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) have sought that the government declare 17 km of the ORR stretch and adjoining areas as a separate municipal zone. The members said the same proposal was made at last week’s meeting between IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and heads of multinational and tech companies. The demand follows the flooding and damage to property from the recent rain in the city. However, the members were unable to explain how the declaration of a separate zone would ensure that there is no flooding. They demanded that the zone should have a clear five-year plan to transform their hub into a world technology corridor.

