Get set, go

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is said you should have a dream that doesn’t let you sleep at night. And city-based racer Shreyas Hareesh found his dream early on when he was just nine years old. Now 12, he is all set to live it. “I always wanted to represent India on a global platform and emerge a winner,” says Hareesh, who is inching close by qualifying to represent India in the FIM MiniGP World Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.

Hareesh (220 points) finished first in the FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022. He will compete with winners of respective national series held in 15 countries. As a remarkable comeback, he won four out of five races in the following five weeks, including Round 4, where he scored a double. Hareesh completed with 220 points to finish at the top of the series points table. “I am excited but I realise that the World Championship is going to be much tougher and will need lots of preparation. So, not relaxing yet, it’s hard work ahead,” says the young boy, who emphasises the importance of consistency.

Leaving no stones unturned to get that trophy, Hareesh says he can’t afford to lose focus of the goal. “The dream has and will always be to hear the Indian National Anthem play. Nothing less will do. Both physical training and practice at the track are ongoing. Lots of work ahead in the coming month before we leave for Spain,” says a determined Hareesh.

Although he performed well at the Indian Championships, it’s the World Championship that has always been on his mind.“Dad always tells me that being consistent is more important than trying to be a hero in one race. This is a Championship and not any race, one has to be patient, learn from peers and push when the time is right. Frankly, first or second in the Indian Championship is not so important. What is more important is preparation ahead of the World MiniGP Championship. I will give my best in Spain,” says Hareesh, who will be in Europe for the first time. And as a part of preparation, he does keep a keen eye on the other competitors.

“Though I have been following a few riders on social media, we can’t make much of this till we actually watch them in person or ride with them on the track,” he adds.

