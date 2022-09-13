Global chefs in namma Bengaluru

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the past several months, there have been many high-profile events featuring award-winning international chefs and bartenders at namma Bengaluru’s luxury hotels. These curated pop-ups provide guests an extraordinary food and beverage experience while giving the world’s top chefs a wonderful opportunity to display their exquisite meals this side of the globe.

As part of the Taste of Australia series, The Oberoi, Bengaluru is hosting Australian chef Michael Weldon at Lapison September 16 and 17 in collaboration with the Australian High Commission. Chef Weldon, a two-time finalist on MasterChef Australia and a supporter of the farm-to-fork movement, will deliver a three-course dinner with fresh and wholesome Australian fare paired with exquisite wines from Penfolds.

A number of bar takeovers and pop-ups have been hosted at Copitas, a vibrant destination bar within the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Gina Barbachano, bartender and general manager at Hanky Panky was in the city to shake up some special cocktails during her India tour supported by The Soul Company, The Dram Attic, Glenmorangie, Hennessy and Belvedere. Hanky Panky, ranked No. 12 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, is a unique, members-only speakeasy in Mexico city that asks patrons to keep its location a secret. Copitas also hosted Nico de Soto, celebrity bartender and owner of Mace, New York and Danico, Paris. Globe-trotter Nico perused local haunts like KR Market and Russell Market, hunting for interesting ingredients which he incorporated in his cocktails. Copitas teamed up with the Botanik Bistro & Roof Top Bar, Colombo team over two evenings for a special showcase of craft cocktails in collaboration with The Soul Company, Moët Hennessy and The Dram Attic.

A few weeks ago, the renowned German twin chefs Thomas & Mathias Sühring were introduced at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore by Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture. The much-loved Sühring restaurant in Bangkok has two Michelin stars and is ranked No. 7 on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. In a first for the city, Bengalureans enjoyed the Sühring experience over two sold-out dinners where the brothers recreated their popular modern German dishes.

Last week, The Den Hotel, Whitefield played host to popular Israeli master chef Chef Roy Soffer who unveiled an all-new menu at Layla, the award-winning roof-top Mediterranean restaurant. Chef Soffer has worked across continents and has cooked for the Swedish Royal Family, the British Royal Family and Neil Armstrong, the first astronaut on the moon.

The Leela Palace Bengaluru has been home to a number of international chefs past couple of months. MasterChef Australia winner chef Sashi Cheliah presented a specially curated 7-course degustation menu at the hotel in association with World On a Plate. A household name across continents, chef Sashi is founder of the very popular Gaja by Sashi in Adelaide serving food influenced by Indian, Singaporean and Malaysian classics.

The renowned Spanish celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy of the Tapas Revolution fame, three-time Michelin star winner German chef Thomas Bühner, and Australian celebrity chef and cookbook author Sarah Todd, all took over the kitchen in the Franco-Italian restaurant Le Cirque at The Leela Palace Bengaluru.Chef Sarah Todd also held an interactive demonstration of two delectable plated desserts at the newly opened 50th Smoor lounge in association with World On A Plate.

Aslam Gafoor

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)

