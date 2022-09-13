Home Cities Bengaluru

Won’t tolerate any encroachment on waterbodies: Tushar Girinath

He said that the BBMP is following the courts’ directions, so cases can be filed and hearings will continue, and clearance of encroachments will also continue.

Published: 13th September 2022

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking a tough stand against encroachments in the wake of the recent flooding in parts of the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said that no encroachers will be spared, even if people approach the High Courts. He said that the BBMP is following the courts’ directions, so cases can be filed and hearings will continue, and clearance of encroachments will also continue.

He added that the courts will also see what the BBMP is doing and that its orders are being followed. Speaking to reporters, he said detailed instructions have been issued to officials to clear encroachments on storm water drains and lakes.

The exercise and demolishing drive is being done as per court order chronology. He said that notices have been served to those who have encroached drains and lakes, as these properties stand on revenue department land. No notices have been served to those which stand on footpaths and roads, as these are BBMP properties and have been illegally occupied.

On the question of maps that are being shown by people and the ones which were produced before the courts, Girinath clarified that the original survey maps were being verified and the ones which have been approved by the government and courts are being used as the base. On the issue of builders approaching the Lokayukta, Girinath said people can do so, and accordingly action will be taken. On the issue of criminal cases filed so far, he said they can be filed and heard at Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Courts.

