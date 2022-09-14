Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC order on BBMP delimitation plan on Sept 21

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court is likely to pass the orders on September 21, 2022, on a batch of petitions questioning the notification issued by the Urban Development Department for delimitation of 243 wards of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order to list the matters on the said date as arguments concluded by the parties. SD Gururaj of Shanthinagar Block Congress Committee, S Ismail Zabiulla and others challenged the notification dated July 14, 2022.

The court orally indicated that there may be minor irregularities or discrepancies as the notification is a complex process and elections needs to be conducted to BBMP as two years have lapsed already, after the expiry of the council. The counsels of the petitioners submitted that they need sometime to furnish the judgements of the apex court in support of their petitions.

