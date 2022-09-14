Home Cities Bengaluru

Sacked lecturer abuses principal, in the dock

He is accused of indecent behaviour with women staffers, students

Published: 14th September 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frustrated after being sacked from his job in a college for his indecent behaviour with women staffers and girl students, a 36-year-old lecturer is alleged to have threatened and abused the college principal by calling her from different phone numbers. The suspect is also alleged to have posted derogatory posts and comments about the college on social media.

S Mohan Kumar, a Physics lecturer and a native of Madhugiri in Tumakuru, was removed from his job in February 2022 by the college management.Kumar had allegedly flouted rules and regulations of the college, following which the principal filed a complaint against him, seeking police intervention to stop the harassment. The private college, run by a reputed trust and located in Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road, has multiple branches in and around Bengaluru. The principal refused to comment on the issue, though she admitted to filing the complaint.

Mohan Kumar was reportedly troubling the principal, aged 40, for the past six months. He is alleged to have called her at odd hours and threatened her with dire consequences for getting him removed from the job. After the matter was brought to the notice of the management, a police complaint was filed against him in the jurisdictional Kaggalipura police station.

“The complaint was registered on Saturday. The case is still under investigation. We will arrest the lecturer shortly. The complainant said he would call her from different numbers and abuse her,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

A case of intending to outrage the modesty of a woman (IPC 354) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) was registered against the suspect. When contacted, the college principal declined to comment, saying that she is not authorised to speak without permission from the college president and secretary. Investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp