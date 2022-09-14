Sacked lecturer abuses principal, in the dock

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frustrated after being sacked from his job in a college for his indecent behaviour with women staffers and girl students, a 36-year-old lecturer is alleged to have threatened and abused the college principal by calling her from different phone numbers. The suspect is also alleged to have posted derogatory posts and comments about the college on social media.

S Mohan Kumar, a Physics lecturer and a native of Madhugiri in Tumakuru, was removed from his job in February 2022 by the college management.Kumar had allegedly flouted rules and regulations of the college, following which the principal filed a complaint against him, seeking police intervention to stop the harassment. The private college, run by a reputed trust and located in Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road, has multiple branches in and around Bengaluru. The principal refused to comment on the issue, though she admitted to filing the complaint.

Mohan Kumar was reportedly troubling the principal, aged 40, for the past six months. He is alleged to have called her at odd hours and threatened her with dire consequences for getting him removed from the job. After the matter was brought to the notice of the management, a police complaint was filed against him in the jurisdictional Kaggalipura police station.

“The complaint was registered on Saturday. The case is still under investigation. We will arrest the lecturer shortly. The complainant said he would call her from different numbers and abuse her,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

A case of intending to outrage the modesty of a woman (IPC 354) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) was registered against the suspect. When contacted, the college principal declined to comment, saying that she is not authorised to speak without permission from the college president and secretary. Investigations are on.

