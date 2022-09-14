Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven peddlers held, drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized

The other two peddlers arrested by the Jayanagar police in AP are Sagar Saho and Seshagiri.

Police personnel carry seized ganja and hashish oil to be displayed at the office of the Police Commissioner in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The south division police have recovered 6 kg of hashish oil and 556 kg of ganja, all worth about Rs 5 crore in two separate instances. Seven drug peddlers, including a woman, have been arrested.The police are also looking out for two interstate drug peddlers who managed to escape after hurling stones at the tempo traveller in which they had gone to Andhra Pradesh to arrest the accused.

The police, however, were successful in arresting two of them and have recovered hashish oil from the hideout. The police have also recovered an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler. The arrests have been made by the KG Nagar and Jayanagar police.

Of the seven peddlers, five were arrested by the KG Nagar police near Nanjamba Agrahara. The arrested are Nayaz Pasha of Goripalya, Noor Ahmed of Kotigepalya, Imran Pasha of Valmikinagar, Kiran alias Bangarappa of KP Agrahara and the woman peddler Mubarak from Doddabasthi. The accused were getting the ganja from Odisha in trains and alighting at KR Puram Railway Station. Based on their information, the police searched a house in Kengeri and recovered the ganja.

The other two peddlers arrested by the Jayanagar police in AP are Sagar Saho and Seshagiri. The police had initially questioned a drug addict identified as Nayaz Pasha of Banashankari. Based on his information, the police had gone to AP to arrest the interstate drug peddlers. Of the four peddlers, two managed to escape. Hashish oil was recovered from the arrested two.

