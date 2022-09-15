Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies

Nitish is the son of Rajesh and Priya, residents of Munekolalu.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 9.05 am on Wednesday, a 7-year-old boy was hit by a school bus. He was attended to, and offered water, after which he walked to his school. While sitting in the classroom, he collapsed and the teachers who rushed to his aid, observed swelling on his head.

The boy, Nitish Kumar, was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there to another hospital. Nitish succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital around 10.45 am.

Nitish is the son of Rajesh and Priya, residents of Munekolalu. The tragic turn of events that led to the boy’s death has baffled many. The driver of a private school bus stopped the vehicle after it hit the boy. He gave the boy water to drink and after noticing that Nitish was talking normally, the driver, Vittal, left the place. The hospital informed the jurisdictional HAL traffic police. Police seized the school bus and arrested the driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru road accident School boy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp