Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 9.05 am on Wednesday, a 7-year-old boy was hit by a school bus. He was attended to, and offered water, after which he walked to his school. While sitting in the classroom, he collapsed and the teachers who rushed to his aid, observed swelling on his head.

The boy, Nitish Kumar, was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there to another hospital. Nitish succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital around 10.45 am.

Nitish is the son of Rajesh and Priya, residents of Munekolalu. The tragic turn of events that led to the boy’s death has baffled many. The driver of a private school bus stopped the vehicle after it hit the boy. He gave the boy water to drink and after noticing that Nitish was talking normally, the driver, Vittal, left the place. The hospital informed the jurisdictional HAL traffic police. Police seized the school bus and arrested the driver.

