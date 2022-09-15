Encroachment by Nalapad Academy, Bagmane will be demolished: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday said that portions of properties which stand on storm water drains, lakes and buffer zones will be demolished, irrespective of the names of the organisations which own them or their financial status.

On the question of the status of Bagmane Tech Park, and why nothing had been done about it, he said that a wall has been constructed on the drain passing through that tech park, Purvanakara Ridge Park and another apartment complex.

Bagmane contented that if the wall is demolished, water would gush into the property, so they be allowed to do the work and the BBMP could survey it, he said. “To this, we have replied that we will do the survey, we will demolish the wall and clear the encroachment as per measurements. We have acted as per High Court orders and notices will also be served to all the three listed,” he said.

BBMP conducted the survey and measurements, which commenced on Wednesday morning and was completed by the evening. The demolition will start soon.With regard to Nalapad Academy, Girinath said demolition has not stopped. Based on surveyors’ directions, work is being executed. There are encroachments in several parts of the city, but the initial focus is on Mahadevapura zone, Koramanagala and Challaghatta valley, where there was flooding.

NO QUESTION OF SPARING ANYONE, WILL ACT AGAINST ALL: CM

Responding to former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s accusations against the state government for alleged mismanagement of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, resulting in flooding, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru East had grown exponentially, with many IT-BT companies setting shop there. “Nonetheless, if their buildings have come up on storm water drains, they will be razed. The state government will follow all the procedures. There is no question of sparing anyone. We will take action,” he said.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday said that portions of properties which stand on storm water drains, lakes and buffer zones will be demolished, irrespective of the names of the organisations which own them or their financial status. On the question of the status of Bagmane Tech Park, and why nothing had been done about it, he said that a wall has been constructed on the drain passing through that tech park, Purvanakara Ridge Park and another apartment complex. Bagmane contented that if the wall is demolished, water would gush into the property, so they be allowed to do the work and the BBMP could survey it, he said. “To this, we have replied that we will do the survey, we will demolish the wall and clear the encroachment as per measurements. We have acted as per High Court orders and notices will also be served to all the three listed,” he said. BBMP conducted the survey and measurements, which commenced on Wednesday morning and was completed by the evening. The demolition will start soon.With regard to Nalapad Academy, Girinath said demolition has not stopped. Based on surveyors’ directions, work is being executed. There are encroachments in several parts of the city, but the initial focus is on Mahadevapura zone, Koramanagala and Challaghatta valley, where there was flooding. NO QUESTION OF SPARING ANYONE, WILL ACT AGAINST ALL: CM Responding to former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s accusations against the state government for alleged mismanagement of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, resulting in flooding, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Bengaluru East had grown exponentially, with many IT-BT companies setting shop there. “Nonetheless, if their buildings have come up on storm water drains, they will be razed. The state government will follow all the procedures. There is no question of sparing anyone. We will take action,” he said.