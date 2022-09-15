Five in dock for revenge killing in Malleswaram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rivalry which erupted in Seshadripuram during the nationwide lockdown, ended in the murder of a man after two years. The murder was committed reportedly at the behest of a woman, who is now absconding.

Ganesh Raj, the 34-year-old victim, used to distribute free milk to slum residents, supplied by BBMP during the lockdown. This did not go down well with a rival group, of which the accused woman is a part. Both groups fought, following which a complaint and counter-complaint were registered. Police arrested a few persons and sent them to jail. After coming out from jail, the gang hatched a plot to kill Ganesh, and murdered him on Tuesday while he was returning on his scooter after dropping his children to school. In a swift operation, police managed to arrest five murder accused.

Ganesh Raj alias Kundrapi Ganesh, a resident of JCW Nagar, was murdered near Nataraj theatre in Malleswaram. The accused, who had come in an autorickshaw, stopped the victim’s scooter and hacked him to death. The victim was part of a gang headed by Nagaraj. The gang had rivalry with another gang headed by Kumar.

During the lockdown, both gangs had fought over distribution of groceries to slums. Both teams wanted to please the residents. The arrested are K Sharath Kumar, 31, his brother K Ajith Kumar, 23, K Sathya, 29, K Sharan and R John, 23, all residents of Seshadripuram. “Both rival gang members were once friends and had worked for the same political party. During the lockdown, there was a difference among the friends, and they formed two separate teams,” said the police.

