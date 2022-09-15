Infection and immunisation

Dr Bindumathi Pl By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Immunisation is one of the tried and tested ways of protecting ourselves, our children, and the future generations from infectious diseases. It basically helps us in the prevention and spread of disease, not only in the current situation but in the future too. It is the most common way of building the immune system of our body even before we fall sick. Infants, children, teenagers, young people, adults, everyone needs immunisations.

Importance of Immunisation

When an infection occurs in an individual, they produce fever, cough, cold, etc. depending on the type of infection. Later, they recover or have complications and death depending on reactions in the body. If the person survives and gets reinfected, symptoms are fewer or no symptoms if an antibody is there. So, infection is introduced into the body by the way vaccine antibodies are produced to protect.

Vaccines can be live, killed, protein, antigen. Certain vaccines are contraindicated for immunodeficiency conditions like HIV. Some develop reactions or allergies. Hence, it is important that vaccinations are to be given with precaution.

Why is immunisation equally important for adults?

It is a common belief that immunisation is required only for children. But it is equally important for adults too. It is a known fact that a lot of adults are prone to disease and vaccination plays a very important role in adults. We may be at risk of disease due to our jobs, lifestyle, travel, and other health conditions. But immunisation plays a very important role in controlling and preventing disease from spreading. Vaccinations help to a great extent in lowering chances of getting certain diseases and suffering from their complications. It works with our body’s natural immune system and helps them to fight more effectively. As age advances, antibodies decrease, as in the case of Diphtheria Pneumococcal. In the case of Diphtheria, it is preferred to give a tetanus vaccine. Pneumococcal vaccines are also preferred in elderly adults to prevent serious complications.

Risk factors

Risk factors for developing infections are more in people with diabetes, heart failure, kidney failure, and for smokers. Also, in HIV infected individuals, on dialysis immunosuppressed medications and transplant patients.

Immunisation is one of the prominent, effective means and paths to having improved health. Awareness of immunisation has taken centre stage only during the recent pandemic. It was under the impression that vaccinations were meant only for infants and children. There are myths surrounding vaccinations. The most common of them is that vaccines are not safe, and immunisation multiple times causes the risk of harmful side effects.

The truth is, the licensing of vaccines undergoes exhaustive evaluations and testing to ensure they are safe and effective. Post release of vaccines after approval by the governing bodies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), etc.

The prevalence of diphtheria, tetanus, whopping cough, rabies, measles, rubella, mumps, and its complications has decreased drastically over two decades. Hepatitis B complications like Chronic Liver Disease and Hepatocellular Carcinoma, also spread of infection is decreased by Hepatitis B vaccination.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses A and B. It is contagious and can spread rapidly. H1N1, also known as swine flu, is a type of influenza A virus, and H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains currently causing seasonal flu across the country.

The most effective way to prevent infections is vaccination. Thus, it is advisable for people to take a dose of the seasonal influenza vaccine to protect themselves from H1N1. World Health Organization also recommends pneumococcal, influenza, and diphtheria vaccines along with the Covid-19 vaccine, to prevent morbidity.To prevent suffering, it is recommended to immunise yourself with the advice of a doctor, for adults and for the elderly.

(The writer is sr consultant - internal medicine, Aster CMI Hospital)

