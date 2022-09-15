Matching with modern times

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sarees never go out of fashion. The only thing that has probably changed is that it has evolved with time. It’s great to see when tradition meets modern choices. Nalli’s new designer collection Birds of Paradise is about that.

The collection, which is going to be launched on Sept. 20, at Bangalore International Centre, is about silk organza sarees in vibrant prints of lush tropical. Each saree is printed with hand-illustrated designs in deep hues and pastel colours. This collection has 16 designs with colour variations.

The 90-year-old brand is exploring modern prints. However, Lavanya Nalli, chairperson of the brand, says the fabrics have traditional routes. “We will be working on something that’s a craft that originated in Europe in the 16th century and was brought to India by missionaries who settled along the Kankyakumari coast.

Now, this craftform has become quintessentially Indian, and in its finesse and craftsmanship is rarely seen in other parts of the world,” says Lavanya.

As the name suggests, the designs are inspired by tropical scenery and kaleidoscopic birds. “Serene beauty to raw boldness convey the design mood. This sheer saree is printed in the colours of earth. Different collections have different birds,” she explains.

