Miss-Fit Wanitha Ashok

BENGALURU: 1. I am a meat-eater. Is this one of the reasons I am putting on weight?

Nope! You gain weight due to excess calorie consumption, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle, sleep and stress. Added to this, there could be some underlying hormonal issues too. Coming to meat, chicken and fish fall under white meat category whereas mutton, beef etc fall under red meat which is not good for your heart due to high saturated fats and cholesterol. Therefore, it’s advisable to consume it in moderation.

2. I tried intermittent fasting as you suggested. But my weight is now plateauing. What should I do?

That’s nice. However, weight plateaus happen when despite doing everything right, you are unable to see a physiological change in your body. This can be addressed by varying your workouts. For example, if you are walking, I suggest you change the route you take, increase pace and speed, walk longer, and add a mild jog when you add variations. It surprises the body and activates the muscles as a protective mechanism which leads to additional calorie burn. Go ahead and try it.

3. I am usually a healthy eater. But recently, I finished a jar of Nutella as my midnight snack. I feel extremely guilty. What do I do to get over the guilt?

To err is human!! Relax, it happens, it’s human to yield to temptation, leave that guilt behind and focus on why you did what you did.

This could have been emotional binging, were you PMSing? If yes, then that could be one of the reasons you attacked it. Nutella is nothing but a sugar bomb and loaded with calories and is not good for your weight or health. Lesson learnt! Have healthier food choices around.

Next time you are eating due to emotional reasons, I suggest you try to exercise as the endorphins can help fix your problem.

