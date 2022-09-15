Home Cities Bengaluru

Schoolgirls go missing from Bengaluru, parents protest

Tension prevailed on  Wednesday noon outside a prominent convent on Promenade Road in Fraser Town after parents of three high school girls students blocked the road in protest.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed on  Wednesday noon outside a prominent convent on Promenade Road in Fraser Town after parents of three high school girls students blocked the road in protest. Whereabouts of their daughters, who went missing on September 6, are not yet known. The parents, who have filed a complaint with Pulakeshinagar police, alleged that neither police nor the school are helping them.

Of the three girls, two are in Class 9 while the third is in Class 10. Two girls were staying in the school hostel. Their parents alleged that their daughters were humiliated by the school principal and teachers, saying they were “slum people”. However, the girls are said to have left behind a note, saying they have problems at home and are not interested in studying.

It is not clear if the note was left in the hostel or at their homes. The parents accused the school of negligence by letting the students go out of the hostel premises. The two hostellers had spoken about going to Velankanni.

“Three police teams were formed to search for the missing girls. One team has gone to Velankanni, one team to Kerala and another team to other parts of Tamil Nadu,” said the police. It is said that the team which went to Velankanni did not found the girls there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp