Schoolgirls go missing from Bengaluru, parents protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed on Wednesday noon outside a prominent convent on Promenade Road in Fraser Town after parents of three high school girls students blocked the road in protest. Whereabouts of their daughters, who went missing on September 6, are not yet known. The parents, who have filed a complaint with Pulakeshinagar police, alleged that neither police nor the school are helping them.

Of the three girls, two are in Class 9 while the third is in Class 10. Two girls were staying in the school hostel. Their parents alleged that their daughters were humiliated by the school principal and teachers, saying they were “slum people”. However, the girls are said to have left behind a note, saying they have problems at home and are not interested in studying.

It is not clear if the note was left in the hostel or at their homes. The parents accused the school of negligence by letting the students go out of the hostel premises. The two hostellers had spoken about going to Velankanni.

“Three police teams were formed to search for the missing girls. One team has gone to Velankanni, one team to Kerala and another team to other parts of Tamil Nadu,” said the police. It is said that the team which went to Velankanni did not found the girls there.

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed on Wednesday noon outside a prominent convent on Promenade Road in Fraser Town after parents of three high school girls students blocked the road in protest. Whereabouts of their daughters, who went missing on September 6, are not yet known. The parents, who have filed a complaint with Pulakeshinagar police, alleged that neither police nor the school are helping them. Of the three girls, two are in Class 9 while the third is in Class 10. Two girls were staying in the school hostel. Their parents alleged that their daughters were humiliated by the school principal and teachers, saying they were “slum people”. However, the girls are said to have left behind a note, saying they have problems at home and are not interested in studying. It is not clear if the note was left in the hostel or at their homes. The parents accused the school of negligence by letting the students go out of the hostel premises. The two hostellers had spoken about going to Velankanni. “Three police teams were formed to search for the missing girls. One team has gone to Velankanni, one team to Kerala and another team to other parts of Tamil Nadu,” said the police. It is said that the team which went to Velankanni did not found the girls there.