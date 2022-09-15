Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman kills teen son, ends life over dowry plaint against her

A 48-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son were found hanging from the window of their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Byatarayanapura police station limits.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son were found hanging from the window of their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Byatarayanapura police station limits. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. The woman is suspected to have killed her son before ending her own life.  A dowry complaint registered against the woman by her sister-in-law is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

The victims are Lakshmamma and her son Madan, a Class 6 student. The woman is said to have made a video mentioning the reasons which drove her to suicide. Lakshmamma had a younger brother Sidde Gowda with a low intelligence quotient.  She was instrumental in finding a girl, identified as Ranjitha, for her brother and got them married.  Lakshmamma is said to have spent nearly Rs 50000 at the time of the wedding.

“Both Gowda and Ranjitha had frequent fights after their wedding. Ranjitha had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and his family, including Lakshmamma, in Mandya. The complaint was registered against nine persons. Lakshmamma’s husband Shivalinge Gowda was also one of the accused.  After the complaint, Lakshmamma is said to have been upset over legal issues and is suspected to have ended her life,” said the police.

She has also named a few people in the video blaming them responsible for her death. The bodies were shifted to Victoria hospital’s mortuary. The Byatarayanapura police have registered a case.

