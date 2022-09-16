Home Cities Bengaluru

21 held over threat to Alliance varsity registrar

Anekal police have arrested 21 people who allegedly barged into Alliance University premises in Kasaba Hobali and threatened the registrar with a gun and lethal weapons.

Published: 16th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police have arrested 21 people who allegedly barged into Alliance University premises in Kasaba Hobali and threatened the registrar with a gun and lethal weapons. Based on a complaint filed by the registrar, Nivedita Mishra, a case has been registered against the ex-chancellor of Alliance University Madhukar Angur, Swarnalatha and their associates under various sections including Indian Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25). The prime accused Swarnalatha is the mother of actress Sreeleela. Swarnalatha is currently absconding, police said.

A senior police officer said that Nivedita alleged in her complaint that on September 10, around 11 am, a group of people including Swarnalatha and Angur stormed into the campus and told the students and security staff to leave the premises.

The duo then entered Nivedita’s chamber and flashed a gun. They claimed that the premises belongs to them. Some bouncers who accompanied the two created ruckus before leaving campus. Police said, a team has been formed to trace Swarnalatha. The other accused who were arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

