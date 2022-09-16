21 held over threat to Alliance varsity registrar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police have arrested 21 people who allegedly barged into Alliance University premises in Kasaba Hobali and threatened the registrar with a gun and lethal weapons. Based on a complaint filed by the registrar, Nivedita Mishra, a case has been registered against the ex-chancellor of Alliance University Madhukar Angur, Swarnalatha and their associates under various sections including Indian Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25). The prime accused Swarnalatha is the mother of actress Sreeleela. Swarnalatha is currently absconding, police said.

A senior police officer said that Nivedita alleged in her complaint that on September 10, around 11 am, a group of people including Swarnalatha and Angur stormed into the campus and told the students and security staff to leave the premises.

The duo then entered Nivedita’s chamber and flashed a gun. They claimed that the premises belongs to them. Some bouncers who accompanied the two created ruckus before leaving campus. Police said, a team has been formed to trace Swarnalatha. The other accused who were arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

BENGALURU: Anekal police have arrested 21 people who allegedly barged into Alliance University premises in Kasaba Hobali and threatened the registrar with a gun and lethal weapons. Based on a complaint filed by the registrar, Nivedita Mishra, a case has been registered against the ex-chancellor of Alliance University Madhukar Angur, Swarnalatha and their associates under various sections including Indian Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25). The prime accused Swarnalatha is the mother of actress Sreeleela. Swarnalatha is currently absconding, police said. A senior police officer said that Nivedita alleged in her complaint that on September 10, around 11 am, a group of people including Swarnalatha and Angur stormed into the campus and told the students and security staff to leave the premises. The duo then entered Nivedita’s chamber and flashed a gun. They claimed that the premises belongs to them. Some bouncers who accompanied the two created ruckus before leaving campus. Police said, a team has been formed to trace Swarnalatha. The other accused who were arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.