BBMP Act amended

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) bill was tabled in the assembly on Thursday to fix the reservation that will not exceed 50 per cent. The same was approved by the cabinet and ordinance was issued a few months back.

According to the bill, it was considered necessary to amend the act to provide reservation of not more than 50 per cent to Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women in the BBMP as provided in the urban local bodies and also to follow the direction of Supreme Court to conduct the BBMP polls.

It also stated as the matter was urgent and both the houses of the state legislature were not in session, the BBMP amendment ordinance was promulgated.

