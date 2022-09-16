Home Cities Bengaluru

Businessman, friend robbed, three nabbed

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old crusher plant owner and his friend were robbed of cash, their SUV car, and three mobile phones on the Dodderi-Bidadi Road. The accused came in a car, overtook the victims’ vehicle, and blocked them. They pulled out the victims from the SUV, robbed them, and fled with car.
The businessman M Kumar, a resident of Kodipalya in Kengeri and owner of a crusher plant in S Gollahalli, managed to note down the accused’s car registration number and informed the police. The police are suspecting a woman with whom the businessman has some financial issues. A complaint was filed on Monday morning.

The duo had stopped at a tea stall on the Dobbaspet-Doddaballapura Road while coming back from the crusher plant. The accused, who were also at the tea stall, purchased a matchbox. They were observing the duo.

The duo were robbed of Rs 3.6 lakh in cash and three mobile phones. One of the accused drove the victim’s SUV towards Bidadi.“The three accused have been arrested. They are Raghavendra, Anil and Manoj. The valuables have been seized. Kumar had a financial dispute with a woman identified as Shashikala,” said an officer of the Tavarekere police station. A case under IPC section 384 has been registered.

